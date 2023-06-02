Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) is 54.53x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) is $79.00, which is $16.38 above the current market price. The public float for FOUR is 56.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.32% of that float. On June 02, 2023, FOUR’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

FOUR) stock’s latest price update

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.07 in relation to its previous close of 62.72. However, the company has experienced a -1.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Shift4 Payments’ Earnings Were Strong. Why the Stock Is Down.

FOUR’s Market Performance

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) has experienced a -1.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.87% drop in the past month, and a -7.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for FOUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.78% for FOUR’s stock, with a 13.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FOUR Trading at -4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOUR fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.43. In addition, Shift4 Payments Inc. saw 14.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOUR starting from Frankel Jordan, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $71.05 back on Mar 09. After this action, Frankel Jordan now owns 267,753 shares of Shift4 Payments Inc., valued at $497,350 using the latest closing price.

Disman Nancy, the Chief Financial Officer of Shift4 Payments Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $71.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Disman Nancy is holding 375,165 shares at $107,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.33 for the present operating margin

+18.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shift4 Payments Inc. stands at +3.77. The total capital return value is set at 3.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.63. Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR), the company’s capital structure generated 508.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.56. Total debt to assets is 68.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 506.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.