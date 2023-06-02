Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) is $2.50, The public float for RVYL is 27.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVYL on June 02, 2023 was 191.19K shares.

RVYL) stock’s latest price update

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.76 compared to its previous closing price of 0.65. However, the company has seen a gain of 26.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RVYL’s Market Performance

RVYL’s stock has risen by 26.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.03% and a quarterly rise of 49.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.24% for Ryvyl Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.70% for RVYL’s stock, with a 1.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RVYL Trading at 36.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.80%, as shares surge +7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +131.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVYL rose by +26.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5727. In addition, Ryvyl Inc. saw 61.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVYL starting from Laniado Ezra, who purchase 9,990 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Dec 15. After this action, Laniado Ezra now owns 50,586 shares of Ryvyl Inc., valued at $4,995 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-114.98 for the present operating margin

-46.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryvyl Inc. stands at -149.61. Equity return is now at value -204.90, with -41.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.