RXO Inc. (RXO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 46.27x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for RXO Inc. (RXO) by analysts is $22.92, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for RXO is 116.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of RXO was 954.30K shares.

RXO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) has increased by 2.20 when compared to last closing price of 20.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/03/23 that Truckers’ Earnings Signal Economy May Be Near Bottom

RXO’s Market Performance

RXO’s stock has risen by 5.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.67% and a quarterly rise of 2.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for RXO Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.84% for RXO’s stock, with a 13.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RXO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RXO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $27 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

RXO Trading at 11.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +9.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXO rose by +5.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.87. In addition, RXO Inc. saw 24.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.59 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for RXO Inc. stands at +1.92. The total capital return value is set at 18.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.95. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on RXO Inc. (RXO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.29. Total debt to assets is 30.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 2.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, RXO Inc. (RXO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.