Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RKT is $8.27, which is $0.1 above the current price. The public float for RKT is 118.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RKT on June 02, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

RKT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) has increased by 0.62 when compared to last closing price of 8.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/16/22 that Rocket Shares Downgraded on Sinking Loan Originations

RKT’s Market Performance

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) has experienced a 2.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.39% drop in the past month, and a -0.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for RKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.18% for RKT’s stock, with a -0.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RKT Trading at -6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKT rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.14. In addition, Rocket Companies Inc. saw 15.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKT starting from Rizik Matthew, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $6.95 back on Dec 27. After this action, Rizik Matthew now owns 571,502 shares of Rocket Companies Inc., valued at $13,900 using the latest closing price.

Rizik Matthew, the Director of Rocket Companies Inc., purchase 2,900 shares at $7.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Rizik Matthew is holding 569,502 shares at $21,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.59 for the present operating margin

+97.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Companies Inc. stands at +1.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.32. Equity return is now at value -4.60, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,794.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.72. Total debt to assets is 51.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,490.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.