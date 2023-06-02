Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for RAD is at 1.12.

The public float for RAD is 54.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 27.31% of that float. The average trading volume for RAD on June 02, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

RAD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) has decreased by -1.68 when compared to last closing price of 1.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/20/23 that Rite Aid Seeks Direction Amid Legal, Sales Woes

RAD’s Market Performance

RAD’s stock has fallen by -6.88% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.87% and a quarterly drop of -49.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.25% for Rite Aid Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.43% for RAD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -58.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RAD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RAD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

RAD Trading at -17.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares sank -11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAD fell by -6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9110. In addition, Rite Aid Corporation saw -47.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAD

Equity return is now at value 215.80, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.