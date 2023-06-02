Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.35 in comparison to its previous close of 1.70, however, the company has experienced a -10.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) Right Now?

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for REI is 1.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for REI is 147.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REI on June 02, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

REI’s Market Performance

REI stock saw a decrease of -10.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of 0.00% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.79% for Ring Energy Inc. (REI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.58% for REI’s stock, with a -27.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for REI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 01st of the previous year 2022.

REI Trading at -6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REI fell by -10.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7885. In addition, Ring Energy Inc. saw -29.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REI starting from McKinney Paul D., who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $1.70 back on May 12. After this action, McKinney Paul D. now owns 1,345,192 shares of Ring Energy Inc., valued at $42,500 using the latest closing price.

HARRIS RICHARD E, the Director of Ring Energy Inc., sale 77,400 shares at $1.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that HARRIS RICHARD E is holding 227,694 shares at $136,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REI

Equity return is now at value 29.50, with 14.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ring Energy Inc. (REI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.