Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) has dropped by -8.26 compared to previous close of 4.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) is 14,066.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RMNI is 0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) is $7.50, which is $3.28 above the current market price. The public float for RMNI is 52.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.78% of that float. On June 02, 2023, RMNI’s average trading volume was 306.82K shares.

RMNI’s Market Performance

The stock of Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) has seen a 0.72% increase in the past week, with a 15.30% rise in the past month, and a -12.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.46% for RMNI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.93% for RMNI’s stock, with a -5.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMNI stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for RMNI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RMNI in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $8.50 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the previous year 2022.

RMNI Trading at 5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares surge +21.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMNI rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, Rimini Street Inc. saw 10.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMNI starting from Perica Michael L., who sale 3,351 shares at the price of $4.03 back on Apr 06. After this action, Perica Michael L. now owns 80,507 shares of Rimini Street Inc., valued at $13,505 using the latest closing price.

Ravin Seth A., the CEO, President & Chairman of Rimini Street Inc., sale 800,000 shares at $4.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Ravin Seth A. is holding 10,496,509 shares at $3,280,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.49 for the present operating margin

+62.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rimini Street Inc. stands at -0.61. The total capital return value is set at 241.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.73. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.