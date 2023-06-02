Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 106.31. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/13/23 that Ralph Lauren Stock Is Upgraded. ‘Strong Revenue Trends’ Seen Continuing.

Is It Worth Investing in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) Right Now?

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RL is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RL is $130.54, which is $23.58 above the current price. The public float for RL is 40.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RL on June 02, 2023 was 904.38K shares.

RL’s Market Performance

The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) has seen a -1.97% decrease in the past week, with a -5.70% drop in the past month, and a -10.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for RL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.23% for RL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $145 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

RL Trading at -6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RL fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.47. In addition, Ralph Lauren Corporation saw 0.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RL starting from Louvet Patrice, who sale 18,500 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Jan 23. After this action, Louvet Patrice now owns 202,332 shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation, valued at $2,312,500 using the latest closing price.

Louvet Patrice, the President and CEO of Ralph Lauren Corporation, sale 18,500 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Louvet Patrice is holding 220,832 shares at $2,220,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.58 for the present operating margin

+61.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ralph Lauren Corporation stands at +8.11. Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.