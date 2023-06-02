Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) has surged by 14.41 when compared to previous closing price of 1.11, but the company has seen a 11.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RAIN is $10.55, which is $7.01 above than the current price. The public float for RAIN is 14.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.50% of that float. The average trading volume of RAIN on June 02, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

RAIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) has seen a 11.39% increase in the past week, with a -84.51% drop in the past month, and a -85.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.30% for RAIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -79.05% for RAIN’s stock, with a -82.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RAIN Trading at -82.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.34%, as shares sank -85.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAIN rose by +10.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.7010. In addition, Rain Oncology Inc. saw -84.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAIN starting from TANG KEVIN C, who purchase 333,325 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Jun 01. After this action, TANG KEVIN C now owns 3,740,341 shares of Rain Oncology Inc., valued at $370,534 using the latest closing price.

TANG KEVIN C, the 10% Owner of Rain Oncology Inc., purchase 166,180 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that TANG KEVIN C is holding 3,407,016 shares at $179,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAIN

The total capital return value is set at -63.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.09. Equity return is now at value -81.40, with -69.30 for asset returns.

Based on Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.