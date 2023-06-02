Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: QIPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 93.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) by analysts is $10.51, The public float for QIPT is 33.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of QIPT was 184.04K shares.

QIPT) stock’s latest price update

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: QIPT)’s stock price has soared by 12.65 in relation to previous closing price of 4.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QIPT’s Market Performance

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) has seen a 0.55% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.46% decline in the past month and a -14.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.22% for QIPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.85% for QIPT’s stock, with a 3.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QIPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QIPT stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for QIPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QIPT in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7.50 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2021.

QIPT Trading at -11.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QIPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares sank -12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QIPT rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.82. In addition, Quipt Home Medical Corp. saw 17.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QIPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.49 for the present operating margin

+59.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quipt Home Medical Corp. stands at +3.46. The total capital return value is set at 0.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.62. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT), the company’s capital structure generated 40.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.90. Total debt to assets is 24.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.