Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) has seen a 5.70% increase in the past week, with a 4.72% gain in the past month, and a 10.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for PWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.68% for PWR’s stock, with a 16.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Right Now?

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is $190.27, which is $12.28 above the current market price. The public float for PWR is 141.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PWR on June 02, 2023 was 851.60K shares.

PWR) stock’s latest price update

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.86 in relation to its previous close of 177.58. However, the company has experienced a 5.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/02/21 that The U.S. Electricity Grid Is Transforming. This Company Has a Plan to Prosper.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWR stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for PWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PWR in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $165 based on the research report published on December 27th of the previous year 2022.

PWR Trading at 5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWR rose by +5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.84. In addition, Quanta Services Inc. saw 23.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWR starting from Austin Earl C. Jr., who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $173.07 back on May 12. After this action, Austin Earl C. Jr. now owns 655,890 shares of Quanta Services Inc., valued at $12,980,371 using the latest closing price.

Austin Earl C. Jr., the President and CEO of Quanta Services Inc., sale 85,000 shares at $171.32 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Austin Earl C. Jr. is holding 730,890 shares at $14,561,792 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+12.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanta Services Inc. stands at +2.88. The total capital return value is set at 10.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.38. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Quanta Services Inc. (PWR), the company’s capital structure generated 73.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.48. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.