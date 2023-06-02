Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PTGX is 1.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) is $36.33, which is $8.91 above the current market price. The public float for PTGX is 48.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.42% of that float. On June 02, 2023, PTGX’s average trading volume was 1.61M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

PTGX) stock’s latest price update

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX)’s stock price has surge by 5.45relation to previous closing price of 26.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PTGX’s Market Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has seen a 9.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.84% gain in the past month and a 77.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.37% for PTGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.65% for PTGX stock, with a simple moving average of 93.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTGX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PTGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTGX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $40 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

PTGX Trading at 19.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.44% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares surge +12.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTGX rose by +9.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +142.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.45. In addition, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. saw 151.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-494.24 for the present operating margin

+96.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stands at -479.26. The total capital return value is set at -50.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.96. Equity return is now at value -59.40, with -51.90 for asset returns.

Based on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 1.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,465.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.