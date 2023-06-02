ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, PUMP stock has gone down by -8.13%, with a monthly gain of 4.16% and a quarterly plunge of -26.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.94% for ProPetro Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.65% for PUMP’s stock, with a -22.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) is above average at 49.37x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is $12.25, which is $5.6 above the current market price. The public float for PUMP is 96.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PUMP on June 02, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

The stock of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) has increased by 5.10 when compared to last closing price of 6.67.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PUMP Trading at -1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +9.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP fell by -8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.99. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp. saw -32.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from Vion Michele, who sale 21,000 shares at the price of $6.89 back on May 30. After this action, Vion Michele now owns 40,094 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp., valued at $144,690 using the latest closing price.

SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT, the Chief Financial Officer of ProPetro Holding Corp., purchase 1,500 shares at $8.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT is holding 65,778 shares at $13,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.27 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. stands at +0.16. The total capital return value is set at 17.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.22. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), the company’s capital structure generated 3.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.36. Total debt to assets is 2.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.