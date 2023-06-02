Planet Labs PBC (PL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 4.59, but the company has seen a 5.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that Planet Labs Finance Chief Says SPAC IPO Was Key to Recent Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Planet Labs PBC (PL) is $7.68, which is $3.09 above the current market price. The public float for PL is 262.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PL on June 02, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

PL’s Market Performance

PL’s stock has seen a 5.52% increase for the week, with a 17.09% rise in the past month and a 2.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for Planet Labs PBC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.27% for PL stock, with a simple moving average of -5.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

PL Trading at 14.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +16.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL rose by +5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw 5.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Johnson Ashley F., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $4.10 back on May 01. After this action, Johnson Ashley F. now owns 939,154 shares of Planet Labs PBC, valued at $4,100 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Ashley F., the CFO & COO of Planet Labs PBC, sale 1,000 shares at $3.84 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Johnson Ashley F. is holding 942,212 shares at $3,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Equity return is now at value -26.80, with -21.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.