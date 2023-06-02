PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW)’s stock price has dropped by -7.41 in relation to previous closing price of 4.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/21 that Dentsu to Buy Customer Experience Agency LiveArea

Is It Worth Investing in PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PFSW is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PFSW is $11.00, which is $7.0 above the current market price. The public float for PFSW is 16.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.90% of that float. The average trading volume for PFSW on June 02, 2023 was 116.20K shares.

PFSW’s Market Performance

The stock of PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) has seen a 0.50% increase in the past week, with a -0.50% drop in the past month, and a -38.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.18% for PFSW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.39% for PFSW’s stock, with a -26.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFSW stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for PFSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PFSW in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on January 06th of the previous year 2020.

PFSW Trading at -3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFSW rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, PFSweb Inc. saw -34.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFSW starting from Rosenzweig Benjamin L, who purchase 1,858 shares at the price of $3.92 back on May 16. After this action, Rosenzweig Benjamin L now owns 23,976 shares of PFSweb Inc., valued at $7,283 using the latest closing price.

WILLOUGHBY MICHAEL C, the CEO/President of PFSweb Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $4.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that WILLOUGHBY MICHAEL C is holding 623,014 shares at $211,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.23 for the present operating margin

+14.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for PFSweb Inc. stands at -6.85. The total capital return value is set at -9.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.48. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on PFSweb Inc. (PFSW), the company’s capital structure generated 39.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.19. Total debt to assets is 16.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.