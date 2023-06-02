PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) by analysts is $11.50, which is $0.73 above the current market price. The public float for PFLT is 48.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of PFLT was 272.55K shares.

PFLT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) has surged by 2.96 when compared to previous closing price of 10.46, but the company has seen a -0.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PFLT’s Market Performance

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) has experienced a -0.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.28% rise in the past month, and a -0.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for PFLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.21% for PFLT stock, with a simple moving average of -2.33% for the last 200 days.

PFLT Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFLT fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.76. In addition, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. saw -1.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.19 for the present operating margin

+74.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. stands at +3.66. The total capital return value is set at 2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29.

Based on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 127.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.07. Total debt to assets is 54.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.