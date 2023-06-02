PacWest Bancorp (PACWP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACWP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PACWP is $13.14, which is $0.06 above the current price. The public float for PACWP is 20.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PACWP on June 02, 2023 was 755.30K shares.

PACWP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACWP) has jumped by 11.32 compared to previous close of 11.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PACWP’s Market Performance

PACWP’s stock has risen by 11.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.22% and a quarterly drop of -48.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.47% for PacWest Bancorp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.85% for PACWP’s stock, with a -40.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PACWP Trading at 1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACWP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares surge +12.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACWP rose by +11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.55. In addition, PacWest Bancorp saw -47.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PACWP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PacWest Bancorp stands at +25.41. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.41.

Based on PacWest Bancorp (PACWP), the company’s capital structure generated 70.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.30. Total debt to assets is 6.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PacWest Bancorp (PACWP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.