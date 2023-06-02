Owens Corning (OC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC)’s stock price has plunge by 2.16relation to previous closing price of 106.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.38% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is 7.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OC is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Owens Corning (OC) is $117.33, which is $10.3 above the current market price. The public float for OC is 90.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% of that float. On June 02, 2023, OC’s average trading volume was 853.18K shares.

OC’s Market Performance

The stock of Owens Corning (OC) has seen a 0.38% increase in the past week, with a 3.04% rise in the past month, and a 9.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for OC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.13% for OC stock, with a simple moving average of 17.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $135 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

OC Trading at 7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.54. In addition, Owens Corning saw 27.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Smith Gunner, who sale 3,400 shares at the price of $110.00 back on May 18. After this action, Smith Gunner now owns 37,815 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $374,000 using the latest closing price.

Russell Paula, the EVP, Chief HR Officer of Owens Corning, sale 2,000 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Russell Paula is holding 19,364 shares at $220,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.52 for the present operating margin

+27.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Owens Corning (OC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.34. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Owens Corning (OC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.