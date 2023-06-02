Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) has gone up by 3.23% for the week, with a 5.12% rise in the past month and a 40.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.42% for OLMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.23% for OLMA’s stock, with a 49.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) by analysts is $16.29, which is $10.92 above the current market price. The public float for OLMA is 37.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.74% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of OLMA was 181.24K shares.

OLMA) stock’s latest price update

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.22 compared to its previous closing price of 5.17. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLMA stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for OLMA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OLMA in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $16 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

OLMA Trading at 19.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLMA rose by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.25. In addition, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 134.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLMA starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $4.03 back on Jun 10. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 3,913,676 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $806,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLMA

The total capital return value is set at -43.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.12. Equity return is now at value -53.30, with -49.20 for asset returns.

Based on Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.