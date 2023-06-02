Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s (OPAD) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, OPAD stock has gone down by -0.17%, with a monthly gain of 32.40% and a quarterly surge of 7.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.26% for Offerpad Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.82% for OPAD’s stock, with a -27.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) by analysts is $0.60, The public float for OPAD is 205.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.11% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of OPAD was 670.93K shares.

OPAD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) has dropped by -9.27 compared to previous close of 0.64. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/14/22 that An inventory crunch is making life impossible for home buyers. Our interactive map can help you track the availability of houses for sale near you.

OPAD Trading at 12.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.74%, as shares surge +36.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPAD fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5392. In addition, Offerpad Solutions Inc. saw 26.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPAD starting from Sella Roberto Marco, who purchase 89,936 shares at the price of $0.48 back on May 12. After this action, Sella Roberto Marco now owns 45,663,344 shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc., valued at $43,169 using the latest closing price.

Sella Roberto Marco, the Director of Offerpad Solutions Inc., purchase 140,359 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Sella Roberto Marco is holding 1,378,106 shares at $235,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.22 for the present operating margin

+4.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Offerpad Solutions Inc. stands at -3.76. The total capital return value is set at -66.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.33. Equity return is now at value -119.30, with -24.10 for asset returns.

Based on Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 928.32 and the total asset turnover is 3.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.