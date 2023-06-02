nVent Electric plc (NVT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVT is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NVT is $54.14, which is $9.34 above the current price. The public float for NVT is 163.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVT on June 02, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

NVT) stock’s latest price update

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT)’s stock price has increased by 2.03 compared to its previous closing price of 43.38. However, the company has seen a 8.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/28/22 that This Small-Cap Industrial Stock Is Cheap and Growing Fast. It’s Time to Buy.

NVT’s Market Performance

nVent Electric plc (NVT) has experienced a 8.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.90% rise in the past month, and a -4.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for NVT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.09% for NVT’s stock, with a 13.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVT Trading at 4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVT rose by +8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.21. In addition, nVent Electric plc saw 15.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVT starting from Faulconer Michael B, who sale 3,348 shares at the price of $43.46 back on May 31. After this action, Faulconer Michael B now owns 27,509 shares of nVent Electric plc, valued at $145,504 using the latest closing price.

Zawoyski Sara E, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of nVent Electric plc, sale 2,178 shares at $45.17 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Zawoyski Sara E is holding 63,778 shares at $98,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.36 for the present operating margin

+37.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for nVent Electric plc stands at +13.74. The total capital return value is set at 11.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.78. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on nVent Electric plc (NVT), the company’s capital structure generated 42.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.89. Total debt to assets is 23.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, nVent Electric plc (NVT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.