Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is $7.29, which is $0.78 above the current market price. The public float for NU is 3.18B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NU on June 02, 2023 was 24.88M shares.

NU) stock’s latest price update

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.98 compared to its previous closing price of 6.83. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Chewy, Oracle, Broadcom, Moderna, Nubank: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

NU’s Market Performance

NU’s stock has risen by 0.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 34.46% and a quarterly rise of 48.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.88% for Nu Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.85% for NU’s stock, with a 47.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6.10 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

NU Trading at 30.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +32.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.37. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd. saw 71.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Holdings Ltd. stands at -9.76. The total capital return value is set at -6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.26. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.02. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.