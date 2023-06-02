Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.51 in comparison to its previous close of 15.51, however, the company has experienced a 10.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that Norwegian Cruise Line Misses Earnings Estimates and Offers Lackluster Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is $16.20, which is $1.09 above the current market price. The public float for NCLH is 419.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NCLH on June 02, 2023 was 14.39M shares.

NCLH’s Market Performance

The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has seen a 10.87% increase in the past week, with a 13.54% rise in the past month, and a -1.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.21% for NCLH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.81% for NCLH’s stock, with a 10.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCLH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCLH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NCLH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NCLH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

NCLH Trading at 18.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCLH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +16.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCLH rose by +10.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.34. In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. saw 31.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCLH starting from Del Rio Frank J, who sale 58,072 shares at the price of $18.33 back on Nov 15. After this action, Del Rio Frank J now owns 0 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., valued at $1,064,639 using the latest closing price.

Kempa Mark, the EVP & CFO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., sale 25,000 shares at $18.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Kempa Mark is holding 197,651 shares at $463,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCLH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.49 for the present operating margin

-1.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stands at -46.86. The total capital return value is set at -9.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.24. Equity return is now at value -455.40, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), the company’s capital structure generated 20,774.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.52. Total debt to assets is 76.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19,271.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.