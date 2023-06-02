Navigating the Volatility of SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s (SBIG) Stock

In the past week, SBIG stock has gone down by -17.41%, with a monthly decline of -59.72% and a quarterly plunge of -63.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.40% for SpringBig Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -44.35% for SBIG’s stock, with a -67.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) is $1.62, which is $1.14 above the current market price. The public float for SBIG is 14.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBIG on June 02, 2023 was 147.75K shares.

SBIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) has decreased by -7.68 when compared to last closing price of 0.31.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SBIG Trading at -52.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.80%, as shares sank -57.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBIG fell by -17.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4946. In addition, SpringBig Holdings Inc. saw -42.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBIG starting from Trauben Jonathan, who purchase 82,318 shares at the price of $0.30 back on May 31. After this action, Trauben Jonathan now owns 97,318 shares of SpringBig Holdings Inc., valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

Trauben Jonathan, the Director of SpringBig Holdings Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.26 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Trauben Jonathan is holding 15,000 shares at $3,886 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.21 for the present operating margin

+72.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for SpringBig Holdings Inc. stands at -49.10. The total capital return value is set at -17.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.38. Equity return is now at value 829.00, with -91.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.