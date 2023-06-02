MSP Recovery Inc. (LIFW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MSP Recovery Inc. (LIFW) is $3.00, which is $2.43 above the current market price. The public float for LIFW is 67.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LIFW on June 02, 2023 was 183.70K shares.

LIFW) stock’s latest price update

MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFW)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.19 in comparison to its previous close of 0.63, however, the company has experienced a -1.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LIFW’s Market Performance

LIFW’s stock has fallen by -1.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.00% and a quarterly drop of -49.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.36% for MSP Recovery Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.32% for LIFW’s stock, with a -49.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LIFW Trading at -15.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIFW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.11%, as shares sank -3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIFW fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5262. In addition, MSP Recovery Inc. saw -64.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIFW starting from NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who sale 7,986 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jan 30. After this action, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA now owns 182,013 shares of MSP Recovery Inc., valued at $9,184 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIFW

The total capital return value is set at -1.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MSP Recovery Inc. (LIFW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.