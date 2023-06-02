Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) has dropped by -6.90 compared to previous close of 5.51. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) is $16.00, which is $10.87 above the current market price. The public float for MPAA is 18.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPAA on June 02, 2023 was 383.71K shares.

MPAA’s Market Performance

MPAA’s stock has seen a -17.52% decrease for the week, with a 12.50% rise in the past month and a -60.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.54% for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.99% for MPAA’s stock, with a -56.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MPAA Trading at -10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares surge +14.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPAA fell by -17.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.67. In addition, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. saw -56.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPAA starting from Bryan David, who purchase 550 shares at the price of $10.52 back on Dec 12. After this action, Bryan David now owns 26,105 shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc., valued at $5,786 using the latest closing price.

Borneo Rudolph J, the Director of Motorcar Parts of America Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $13.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Borneo Rudolph J is holding 37,056 shares at $39,761 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.49 for the present operating margin

+19.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. stands at +1.13. The total capital return value is set at 6.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.83. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA), the company’s capital structure generated 84.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.67. Total debt to assets is 26.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.