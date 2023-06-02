Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is $3.53, which is $0.4 above the current market price. The public float for MFG is 11.44B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MFG on June 02, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

MFG) stock’s latest price update

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG)’s stock price has increased by 3.08 compared to its previous closing price of 2.92. However, the company has seen a 3.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Mizuho Americas to Acquire Placement Agent Capstone Partners

MFG’s Market Performance

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) has experienced a 3.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.51% rise in the past month, and a -3.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for MFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.21% for MFG stock, with a simple moving average of 12.08% for the last 200 days.

MFG Trading at 3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFG rose by +3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. saw 5.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MFG starting from MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC, who sale 64,745 shares at the price of $10.06 back on Nov 25. After this action, MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC now owns 3,093,750 shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc., valued at $651,335 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.81 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stands at +9.93. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.