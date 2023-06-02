Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is above average at 49.63x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is $70.47, which is -$0.28 below the current market price. The public float for MU is 1.09B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MU on June 02, 2023 was 18.74M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

MU) stock’s latest price update

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.48 in relation to its previous close of 69.09. However, the company has experienced a -0.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/25/23 that Pressure Mounts for U.S. Response After China’s Micron Ban

MU’s Market Performance

MU’s stock has fallen by -0.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.97% and a quarterly rise of 22.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.35% for Micron Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.28% for MU stock, with a simple moving average of 20.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $70 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

MU Trading at 10.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +14.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.75. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 38.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from Deboer Scott J, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $70.00 back on May 26. After this action, Deboer Scott J now owns 188,340 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $1,400,000 using the latest closing price.

BEYER RICHARD M, the Director of Micron Technology Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $59.88 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that BEYER RICHARD M is holding 95,660 shares at $239,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.76 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at +28.24. The total capital return value is set at 17.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.03. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Micron Technology Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 15.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 11.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.