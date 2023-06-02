Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) has gone up by 13.09% for the week, with a 63.64% rise in the past month and a -28.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 26.14% for MBOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.17% for MBOT’s stock, with a -37.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) is $8.00, which is $5.84 above the current market price. The public float for MBOT is 6.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MBOT on June 02, 2023 was 3.51M shares.

MBOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) has jumped by 10.20 compared to previous close of 1.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBOT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MBOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MBOT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $26 based on the research report published on January 13th of the previous year 2020.

MBOT Trading at 24.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.49%, as shares surge +98.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBOT rose by +13.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5700. In addition, Microbot Medical Inc. saw -28.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MBOT

Equity return is now at value -195.80, with -152.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.