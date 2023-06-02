Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) has seen a 1.68% increase in the past week, with a 11.23% gain in the past month, and a 62.18% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.60% for MAXN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.40% for MAXN’s stock, with a 28.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MAXN is $36.71, which is $7.68 above than the current price. The public float for MAXN is 22.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.75% of that float. The average trading volume of MAXN on June 02, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

MAXN) stock’s latest price update

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN)'s stock price has plunged by 4.46% in relation to previous closing price of 27.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAXN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MAXN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MAXN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $32 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

MAXN Trading at 2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares surge +8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXN rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.56. In addition, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. saw 80.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.69 for the present operating margin

-4.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stands at -25.23. The total capital return value is set at -38.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.47. Equity return is now at value -188.60, with -15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,059.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.38. Total debt to assets is 35.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 932.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.