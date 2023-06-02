Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, MAR stock has gone up by 1.72%, with a monthly decline of -4.18% and a quarterly surge of 0.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Marriott International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.98% for MAR’s stock, with a 5.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is above average at 20.04x. The 36-month beta value for MAR is also noteworthy at 1.58.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for MAR is 256.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. The average trading volume of MAR on June 02, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

MAR) stock’s latest price update

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.00 in relation to its previous close of 167.79. However, the company has experienced a 1.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/23/23 that Hilton, Marriott Square Off in Extended-Stay Battle

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $204 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2023.

MAR Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.24. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw 14.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Roe Peggy Fang, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $179.10 back on May 09. After this action, Roe Peggy Fang now owns 19,685 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $268,650 using the latest closing price.

Pinto Drew, the EVP, Chf. Rev & Technology of Marriott International Inc., sale 700 shares at $176.75 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Pinto Drew is holding 4,734 shares at $123,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+21.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International Inc. stands at +11.35. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.66. Equity return is now at value 309.10, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,972.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.17. Total debt to assets is 45.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,833.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.