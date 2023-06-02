Marpai Inc. (MRAI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Marpai Inc. (MRAI) has gone down by -6.49% for the week, with a 4.55% rise in the past month and a -33.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.94% for MRAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.89% for MRAI’s stock, with a -28.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Marpai Inc. (MRAI) is $1.50, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for MRAI is 18.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On June 02, 2023, MRAI’s average trading volume was 1.59M shares.

MRAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) has decreased by -8.81 when compared to last closing price of 0.72.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MRAI Trading at -20.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.00%, as shares surge +2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRAI fell by -6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6747. In addition, Marpai Inc. saw -9.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRAI starting from Gonzalez Edmundo, who purchase 8,110 shares at the price of $0.96 back on Nov 16. After this action, Gonzalez Edmundo now owns 868,189 shares of Marpai Inc., valued at $7,786 using the latest closing price.

Gonzalez Edmundo, the Chief Executive Officer of Marpai Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Gonzalez Edmundo is holding 860,079 shares at $930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.62 for the present operating margin

+15.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marpai Inc. stands at -108.74. Equity return is now at value -320.30, with -80.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Marpai Inc. (MRAI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.