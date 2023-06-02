Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Stock Observes -21.53% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has seen a 16.65% increase in the past week, with a -12.81% drop in the past month, and a -6.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.96% for LYFT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.69% for LYFT’s stock, with a -21.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LYFT is also noteworthy at 1.75.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for LYFT is $11.00, which is $3.34 above than the current price. The public float for LYFT is 317.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.91% of that float. The average trading volume of LYFT on June 02, 2023 was 19.92M shares.

LYFT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) has jumped by 1.44 compared to previous close of 9.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LYFT Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares sank -11.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYFT rose by +16.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.52. In addition, Lyft Inc. saw -13.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYFT starting from Wilderotter Mary Agnes, who sale 1,827 shares at the price of $8.27 back on May 26. After this action, Wilderotter Mary Agnes now owns 33,251 shares of Lyft Inc., valued at $15,106 using the latest closing price.

Green Logan, the Director of Lyft Inc., sale 21,013 shares at $8.06 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Green Logan is holding 474,344 shares at $169,298 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYFT

Equity return is now at value -251.70, with -34.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.