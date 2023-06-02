LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) by analysts is $13.00, which is $10.68 above the current market price. The public float for LVTX is 18.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of LVTX was 48.21K shares.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX)’s stock price has soared by 22.10 in relation to previous closing price of 1.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 22.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LVTX’s Market Performance

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) has seen a 22.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 53.64% gain in the past month and a -4.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.40% for LVTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.71% for LVTX’s stock, with a -25.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LVTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LVTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

LVTX Trading at 38.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares surge +58.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVTX rose by +25.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8600. In addition, LAVA Therapeutics N.V. saw -33.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-179.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for LAVA Therapeutics N.V. stands at -164.55. Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -23.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.