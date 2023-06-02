KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) is $5.45, which is $3.98 above the current market price. The public float for KORE is 60.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KORE on June 02, 2023 was 149.42K shares.

KORE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of KORE Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KORE) has decreased by -6.96 when compared to last closing price of 1.58.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KORE’s Market Performance

KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) has seen a -14.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 32.43% gain in the past month and a -11.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 74.30% for KORE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.92% for KORE’s stock, with a -25.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KORE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KORE stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for KORE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KORE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on January 20th of the previous year 2022.

KORE Trading at 13.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KORE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 74.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares surge +28.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KORE fell by -14.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4310. In addition, KORE Group Holdings Inc. saw 16.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KORE starting from Bahl Romil, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.52 back on May 26. After this action, Bahl Romil now owns 320,004 shares of KORE Group Holdings Inc., valued at $15,200 using the latest closing price.

MacInnis Robert P, the Director of KORE Group Holdings Inc., purchase 54,500 shares at $1.64 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that MacInnis Robert P is holding 104,500 shares at $89,266 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KORE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.18 for the present operating margin

+31.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for KORE Group Holdings Inc. stands at -39.56. Equity return is now at value -52.90, with -15.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, KORE Group Holdings Inc. (KORE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.