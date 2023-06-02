Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, KRG stock has gone down by -2.52%, with a monthly decline of -5.06% and a quarterly plunge of -10.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Kite Realty Group Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.42% for KRG stock, with a simple moving average of -5.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) Right Now?

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KRG is 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KRG is $24.73, which is $5.58 above the current price. The public float for KRG is 217.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRG on June 02, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

KRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has decreased by -0.62 when compared to last closing price of 19.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/19/21 that Zoom Video, Five9, Exxon, IBM: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of KRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KRG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for KRG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

KRG Trading at -4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRG fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.16. In addition, Kite Realty Group Trust saw -8.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRG starting from Grimes Steven P, who sale 12,946 shares at the price of $22.35 back on Nov 30. After this action, Grimes Steven P now owns 778,506 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust, valued at $289,343 using the latest closing price.

Grimes Steven P, the Director of Kite Realty Group Trust, sale 32,054 shares at $22.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Grimes Steven P is holding 791,452 shares at $712,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.10 for the present operating margin

+15.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kite Realty Group Trust stands at -1.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), the company’s capital structure generated 86.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.44. Total debt to assets is 44.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.