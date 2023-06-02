Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX)’s stock price has dropped by -20.33 in relation to previous closing price of 2.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) by analysts is $46.00, which is $44.34 above the current market price. The public float for KPRX is 1.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.13% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of KPRX was 59.35K shares.

KPRX’s Market Performance

KPRX stock saw a decrease of -21.09% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -53.36% and a quarterly a decrease of -58.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.93% for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.59% for KPRX’s stock, with a -65.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KPRX Trading at -47.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares sank -45.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPRX fell by -21.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -51.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KPRX

Equity return is now at value -116.40, with -69.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.