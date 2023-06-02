JOYY Inc. (YY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.21 in comparison to its previous close of 24.80, however, the company has experienced a -0.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/30/22 that Chinese Regulators Are Scrutinizing Live-Streaming. These Stocks Are Falling.

Is It Worth Investing in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) is above average at 13.74x. The 36-month beta value for YY is also noteworthy at 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YY is $41.26, which is $20.71 above than the current price. The public float for YY is 51.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.53% of that float. The average trading volume of YY on June 02, 2023 was 580.77K shares.

YY’s Market Performance

YY stock saw a decrease of -0.86% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.95% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.02% for JOYY Inc. (YY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.80% for YY’s stock, with a -8.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YY Trading at -6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares sank -8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YY fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.55. In addition, JOYY Inc. saw -12.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.05 for the present operating margin

+31.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for JOYY Inc. stands at +5.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on JOYY Inc. (YY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.91. Total debt to assets is 10.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In summary, JOYY Inc. (YY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.