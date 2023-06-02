JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JCSE is 6.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JCSE on June 02, 2023 was 183.33K shares.

JCSE) stock’s latest price update

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE)’s stock price has dropped by -9.56 in relation to previous closing price of 0.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JCSE’s Market Performance

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) has experienced a -12.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.56% rise in the past month, and a -12.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.20% for JCSE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.57% for JCSE’s stock, with a -25.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JCSE Trading at 8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.88%, as shares surge +11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCSE fell by -12.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6410. In addition, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited saw -16.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JCSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.47 for the present operating margin

+25.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited stands at +6.40. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.