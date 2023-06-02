Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX)’s stock price has decreased by -14.13 compared to its previous closing price of 0.66. However, the company has seen a -20.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) by analysts is $6.00, which is $5.43 above the current market price. The public float for JAGX is 17.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.86% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of JAGX was 3.53M shares.

JAGX’s Market Performance

The stock of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has seen a -20.66% decrease in the past week, with a 5.17% rise in the past month, and a -65.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.11% for JAGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.16% for JAGX’s stock, with a -91.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAGX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for JAGX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAGX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2021.

JAGX Trading at -16.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares surge +0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAGX fell by -20.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7052. In addition, Jaguar Health Inc. saw -91.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAGX starting from Wolin Jonathan S., who purchase 317 shares at the price of $0.03 back on Dec 31. After this action, Wolin Jonathan S. now owns 6,983 shares of Jaguar Health Inc., valued at $10 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-287.85 for the present operating margin

+63.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jaguar Health Inc. stands at -396.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.