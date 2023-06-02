iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, IQ stock has gone up by 0.67%, with a monthly decline of -22.34% and a quarterly plunge of -41.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.31% for iQIYI Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.74% for IQ stock, with a simple moving average of -6.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) Right Now?

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IQ is 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IQ is $56.92, which is $3.48 above the current price. The public float for IQ is 521.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IQ on June 02, 2023 was 11.07M shares.

The stock of iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) has increased by 8.13 when compared to last closing price of 4.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQ stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for IQ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IQ in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2023.

IQ Trading at -25.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares sank -24.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQ fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.11. In addition, iQIYI Inc. saw -14.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.53 for the present operating margin

+23.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for iQIYI Inc. stands at -0.47. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.76. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on iQIYI Inc. (IQ), the company’s capital structure generated 349.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.74. Total debt to assets is 55.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 161.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.