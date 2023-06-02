Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.79 in relation to its previous close of 10.60. However, the company has experienced a 6.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IVR is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is $10.50, which is -$0.29 below the current market price. The public float for IVR is 35.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.07% of that float. On June 02, 2023, IVR’s average trading volume was 983.49K shares.

IVR’s Market Performance

IVR stock saw an increase of 6.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.33% and a quarterly increase of -12.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.75% for IVR stock, with a simple moving average of -14.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IVR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IVR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2.75 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2020.

IVR Trading at 2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVR rose by +6.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.45. In addition, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. saw -15.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVR starting from LIENTZ JAMES R JR, who sale 1,630 shares at the price of $12.86 back on Dec 09. After this action, LIENTZ JAMES R JR now owns 11,802 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., valued at $20,962 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVR

The total capital return value is set at -4.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.53. Equity return is now at value -32.10, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), the company’s capital structure generated 526.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -10.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is -17.83 and the total asset turnover is -0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.