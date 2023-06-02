inTEST Corporation (INTT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

inTEST Corporation (AMEX: INTT)’s stock price has soared by 9.81 in relation to previous closing price of 20.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in inTEST Corporation (AMEX: INTT) Right Now?

inTEST Corporation (AMEX: INTT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INTT is 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INTT is $25.00, which is $2.38 above the current price. The public float for INTT is 10.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INTT on June 02, 2023 was 226.77K shares.

INTT’s Market Performance

INTT’s stock has seen a 6.85% increase for the week, with a 16.72% rise in the past month and a 53.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.12% for inTEST Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.81% for INTT’s stock, with a 70.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for INTT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INTT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $20 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

INTT Trading at 10.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares surge +14.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTT rose by +6.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.12. In addition, inTEST Corporation saw 119.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTT starting from Nolen Scott Eric, who sale 7,597 shares at the price of $21.14 back on May 15. After this action, Nolen Scott Eric now owns 23,249 shares of inTEST Corporation, valued at $160,616 using the latest closing price.

Grant Richard N. Jr., the President & CEO of inTEST Corporation, sale 4,153 shares at $9.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Grant Richard N. Jr. is holding 182,284 shares at $38,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.18 for the present operating margin

+45.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for inTEST Corporation stands at +7.24. The total capital return value is set at 12.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.73. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on inTEST Corporation (INTT), the company’s capital structure generated 34.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.72. Total debt to assets is 19.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, inTEST Corporation (INTT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.