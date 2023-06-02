Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock Experiences 1.08% Monthly Change

In the past week, INTC stock has gone up by 13.07%, with a monthly gain of 1.08% and a quarterly surge of 17.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for Intel Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.94% for INTC’s stock, with a 6.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INTC is also noteworthy at 0.88.

The public float for INTC is 4.12B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume of INTC on June 02, 2023 was 45.24M shares.

INTC) stock’s latest price update

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.48 in comparison to its previous close of 31.13, however, the company has experienced a 13.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/31/23 that Intel’s Lifeline Could Be Nvidia

Analysts’ Opinion of INTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for INTC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INTC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $30 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

INTC Trading at 1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares sank -0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC rose by +13.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.79. In addition, Intel Corporation saw 17.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from GELSINGER PATRICK P, who purchase 8,200 shares at the price of $30.41 back on May 01. After this action, GELSINGER PATRICK P now owns 138,265 shares of Intel Corporation, valued at $249,324 using the latest closing price.

GELSINGER PATRICK P, the CEO of Intel Corporation, purchase 9,700 shares at $25.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that GELSINGER PATRICK P is holding 18,700 shares at $249,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.70 for the present operating margin

+42.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intel Corporation stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97.

Based on Intel Corporation (INTC), the company’s capital structure generated 41.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.51. Total debt to assets is 23.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Intel Corporation (INTC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.