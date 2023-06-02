Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) by analysts is $1.00, which is $0.96 above the current market price. The public float for IDEX is 533.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.74% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of IDEX was 69.43M shares.

IDEX) stock’s latest price update

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.07 compared to its previous closing price of 0.04. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IDEX’s Market Performance

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has experienced a 6.86% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.40% drop in the past month, and a -65.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.13% for IDEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.07% for IDEX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -79.90% for the last 200 days.

IDEX Trading at -31.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.72%, as shares surge +2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX rose by +5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0436. In addition, Ideanomics Inc. saw -73.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDEX starting from Poor Alfred, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Oct 21. After this action, Poor Alfred now owns 1,889,125 shares of Ideanomics Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-159.31 for the present operating margin

-8.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideanomics Inc. stands at -258.27. Equity return is now at value -101.30, with -67.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.