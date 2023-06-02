Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is above average at 21.23x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HAYW is $13.32, which is $2.35 above than the current price. The public float for HAYW is 209.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.72% of that float. The average trading volume of HAYW on June 02, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

HAYW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) has plunged by -1.47 when compared to previous closing price of 10.86, but the company has seen a -5.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HAYW’s Market Performance

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has seen a -5.98% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.28% decline in the past month and a -9.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for HAYW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.02% for HAYW’s stock, with a -1.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $13 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

HAYW Trading at -6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -13.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW fell by -5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.55. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw 13.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from CCMP Capital, LP, who sale 2,036,894 shares at the price of $11.75 back on May 12. After this action, CCMP Capital, LP now owns 836,843 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $23,933,504 using the latest closing price.

CCMP Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 13,579,293 shares at $11.75 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that CCMP Capital, LP is holding 955,266 shares at $159,556,693 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.35 for the present operating margin

+42.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +13.65. The total capital return value is set at 12.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.51. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW), the company’s capital structure generated 96.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.02. Total debt to assets is 40.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.