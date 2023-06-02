Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, HA stock has gone up by 1.51%, with a monthly gain of 1.00% and a quarterly plunge of -27.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.66% for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.52% for HA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) by analysts is $9.50, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for HA is 50.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.73% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of HA was 1.29M shares.

HA) stock’s latest price update

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA)’s stock price has soared by 1.00 in relation to previous closing price of 8.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/23 that Goldman Steps Back From Bidding for New Credit Card Programs

Analysts’ Opinion of HA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

HA Trading at -1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HA rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.97. In addition, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. saw -21.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HA starting from Alter Aaron J, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $8.19 back on Apr 28. After this action, Alter Aaron J now owns 120,698 shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., valued at $24,582 using the latest closing price.

Alter Aaron J, the Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $11.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Alter Aaron J is holding 83,189 shares at $34,714 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.24 for the present operating margin

+3.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stands at -9.09. The total capital return value is set at -6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.35.

Based on Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA), the company’s capital structure generated 647.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.62. Total debt to assets is 47.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 602.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.