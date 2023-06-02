HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) by analysts is $36.53, which is $1.96 above the current market price. The public float for HCP is 87.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.45% of that float. On June 02, 2023, the average trading volume of HCP was 1.37M shares.

HCP) stock’s latest price update

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.49 in comparison to its previous close of 34.34, however, the company has experienced a 6.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HCP’s Market Performance

HCP’s stock has risen by 6.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.92% and a quarterly rise of 18.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.42% for HashiCorp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.33% for HCP’s stock, with a 16.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCP stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for HCP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCP in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $37 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

HCP Trading at 18.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +28.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCP rose by +6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.98. In addition, HashiCorp Inc. saw 27.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCP starting from MAYFIELD XIV, A CAYMAN ISLANDS, who sale 196,864 shares at the price of $33.14 back on May 30. After this action, MAYFIELD XIV, A CAYMAN ISLANDS now owns 0 shares of HashiCorp Inc., valued at $6,523,189 using the latest closing price.

MAYFIELD XIV, A CAYMAN ISLANDS, the 10% Owner of HashiCorp Inc., sale 103,136 shares at $33.20 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that MAYFIELD XIV, A CAYMAN ISLANDS is holding 0 shares at $3,424,012 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.47 for the present operating margin

+80.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for HashiCorp Inc. stands at -57.64. The total capital return value is set at -23.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.81. Equity return is now at value -22.40, with -17.30 for asset returns.

Based on HashiCorp Inc. (HCP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.27. Total debt to assets is 0.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.