Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.17 in relation to its previous close of 82.98. However, the company has experienced a 4.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/03/21 that Alibaba, MongoDB, PagerDuty, Yext: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GWRE is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GWRE is $82.54, which is -$0.67 below the current price. The public float for GWRE is 80.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GWRE on June 02, 2023 was 686.17K shares.

GWRE’s Market Performance

The stock of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) has seen a 4.64% increase in the past week, with a 11.52% rise in the past month, and a 15.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for GWRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.23% for GWRE stock, with a simple moving average of 19.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWRE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GWRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GWRE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $88 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

GWRE Trading at 5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +9.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWRE rose by +4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.85. In addition, Guidewire Software Inc. saw 32.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWRE starting from Hung Priscilla, who sale 2,523 shares at the price of $76.88 back on Mar 20. After this action, Hung Priscilla now owns 53,793 shares of Guidewire Software Inc., valued at $193,968 using the latest closing price.

Cooper Jeffrey Elliott, the Chief Financial Officer of Guidewire Software Inc., sale 1,659 shares at $76.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Cooper Jeffrey Elliott is holding 60,899 shares at $127,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.17 for the present operating margin

+43.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guidewire Software Inc. stands at -22.20. The total capital return value is set at -9.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.21. Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE), the company’s capital structure generated 32.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 20.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.