Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.73.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) is $42.80, which is $14.09 above the current market price. The public float for GPRE is 57.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GPRE on June 02, 2023 was 890.55K shares.

GPRE) stock’s latest price update

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 29.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GPRE’s Market Performance

GPRE’s stock has fallen by -9.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.91% and a quarterly drop of -15.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for Green Plains Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.31% for GPRE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GPRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPRE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $39 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

GPRE Trading at -8.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -13.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRE fell by -9.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.76. In addition, Green Plains Inc. saw -4.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRE starting from Becker Todd A, who sale 42,000 shares at the price of $31.78 back on May 24. After this action, Becker Todd A now owns 689,967 shares of Green Plains Inc., valued at $1,334,760 using the latest closing price.

van der Meulen Leslie, the EVP Product Mktg & Innovation of Green Plains Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $32.27 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that van der Meulen Leslie is holding 31,546 shares at $64,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRE

Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -6.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.